Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.11.

Get Docusign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $25.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.26. 26,930,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,939. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.84 and a beta of 0.86. Docusign has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,903,926.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Docusign by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after acquiring an additional 415,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 212,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.