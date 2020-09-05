Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,100. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

