Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Up 14.7% in August

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 30th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ducommun by 214.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ducommun by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 99.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ducommun by 669.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 331.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,165. The stock has a market cap of $440.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

