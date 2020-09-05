Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Up 14.7% in August

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 30th total of 259,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

DCO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. 56,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,165. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

