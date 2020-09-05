Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. UBS Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.97. 2,820,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

