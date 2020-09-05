Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Increased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Duke Energy by 63.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after buying an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,661,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,152,000 after buying an additional 644,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.