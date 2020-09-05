DWM Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

DWM Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of DWM Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DWM Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGLT stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.33. 398,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,622. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.