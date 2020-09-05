DWM Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

DWM Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,562 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 8.6% of DWM Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DWM Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

IAU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,895,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,918,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

