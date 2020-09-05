DWM Financial Group Inc. Invests $4.06 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

DWM Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 6.1% of DWM Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 857.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,699,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,758,000 after buying an additional 178,502 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 670,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

