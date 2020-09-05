DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,996 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 272.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 75.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,559. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.40. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $38.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

