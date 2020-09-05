Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lifted by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 54.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 66.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.76. 1,632,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of -69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.41. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

