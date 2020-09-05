Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:ENBL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. 965,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,521. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after buying an additional 644,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 788,007 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $9,776,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 64.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 667,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $5,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.