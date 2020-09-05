EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 876,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENS. BTIG Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth about $1,950,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 100,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in EnerSys by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 147,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

