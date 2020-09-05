EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Down 19.6% in August

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 876,900 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 60,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,669. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

