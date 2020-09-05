Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Price Up 6%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 799,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,508,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $211.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Field purchased 25,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $42,001.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,868.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 55,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $87,838.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,843.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 112,250 shares of company stock worth $177,751. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,139 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,876 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,257 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.