Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.78. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFSC. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 98,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.26. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

