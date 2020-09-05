Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.63). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 523,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,724. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $77,083.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,166.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,869 shares of company stock worth $2,942,698. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 166.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 20.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

