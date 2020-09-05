Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.83.

ESS stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.26. 346,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,233. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.44 and its 200 day moving average is $240.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.