Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTA. BidaskClub raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Establishment Labs stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 20,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,087. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 72.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 149.0% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 298,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 178,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

