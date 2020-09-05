Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,773,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 11,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 152,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

NYSE D traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,311,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

