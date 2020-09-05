Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,168,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250,757 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $245,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 738,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. 24,568,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,727,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

