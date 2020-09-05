Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 506,330 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.3% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Facebook worth $710,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $8.39 on Friday, hitting $282.73. 30,247,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,479,072. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

