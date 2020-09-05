Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,849 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $130,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Shares of FB stock traded down $8.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,247,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,479,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $829.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

