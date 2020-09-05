Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the July 30th total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $204,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $1,923,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,533,451.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,438,938 shares of company stock worth $119,446,379. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $923,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 108.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $2,894,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $13,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $80.92. 11,997,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,004,771. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.13 and a beta of 0.85. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

