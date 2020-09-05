FirmaChain (FCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.24 Million

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One FirmaChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00107746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00041124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.01565965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00185914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00169830 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Token Trading

FirmaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

