First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 139,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $603.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 55.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 82.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

