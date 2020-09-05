First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce sales of $67.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $68.70 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $69.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $276.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $283.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $263.02 million, with estimates ranging from $252.29 million to $275.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.52%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.40. 139,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

