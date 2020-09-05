First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $37 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.54.

SPGI traded down $8.51 on Friday, hitting $345.18. 1,273,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,870. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

