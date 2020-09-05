Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.64. Franklin Electric reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $59.79. 95,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $424,641.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 57.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

