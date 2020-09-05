Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to announce sales of $331.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.22 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $348.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Sidoti started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.79. 95,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,019. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

