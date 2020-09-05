Gagnon Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Everbridge accounts for approximately 3.2% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of Everbridge worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $37,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $843,747.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,438.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,385,580.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,939 shares of company stock worth $11,080,396. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $9.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.01. The company had a trading volume of 724,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.13. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

