Gagnon Securities LLC Has $15.37 Million Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up approximately 3.7% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,649,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,702,000 after buying an additional 231,524 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,316,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,661,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,495,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,008. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.51 and a beta of 0.61. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $131.98.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $1,296,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at $12,631,204.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock worth $10,514,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.