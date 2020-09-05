Gagnon Securities LLC Lowers Stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,032 shares during the period. CareDx makes up about 9.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 2.21% of CareDx worth $38,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in CareDx by 103,752.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 607,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,278,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,552,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $478,304.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,632,177.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,008 shares of company stock worth $1,521,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. 772,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.00. CareDx Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.