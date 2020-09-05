Gagnon Securities LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.36. 25,431,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,679,031. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

