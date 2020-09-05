Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 9,969.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $102,681.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,738,166.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $1,815,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,407,566.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,205,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. 4,078,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,753.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

