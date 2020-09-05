Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 36,211 Shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF)

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,211 shares during the period. Profound Medicl makes up 3.0% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Profound Medicl worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PROF. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the first quarter worth about $3,896,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the first quarter worth about $2,167,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the second quarter worth about $3,169,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the first quarter worth about $909,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROF. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medicl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Profound Medicl stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 63,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,714. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Profound Medicl has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

