Gagnon Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.5% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,486,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,919. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

