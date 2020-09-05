Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Up 5.1%

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.84. 2,036,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,689,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several brokerages have commented on GCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Gannett alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $250.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 74,559 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $122,276.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,818.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.