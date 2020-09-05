General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,698 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of General Mills worth $74,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.15. 2,566,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

