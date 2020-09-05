Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on GCO. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.
Genesco stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 400,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $320.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.66. Genesco has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $53.20.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genesco by 55.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Genesco by 154.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Genesco by 56.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
