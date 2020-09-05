Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GCO. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Genesco stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 400,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $320.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.66. Genesco has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genesco will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genesco by 55.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Genesco by 154.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Genesco by 56.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

