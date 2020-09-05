George Kaiser Family Foundation Buys 7,368 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for 0.9% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.8% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after buying an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MHK traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.43. 432,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,583. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $153.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

