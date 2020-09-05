George Kaiser Family Foundation Buys New Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Msci makes up 0.2% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Msci by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total transaction of $918,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,024,210.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $12.28 on Friday, hitting $348.18. The stock had a trading volume of 544,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,308. Msci Inc has a one year low of $210.34 and a one year high of $398.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

