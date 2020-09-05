George Kaiser Family Foundation Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

George Kaiser Family Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network increased its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.73. 30,247,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,899,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.06. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $861.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

