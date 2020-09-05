George Kaiser Family Foundation Purchases Shares of 3,083 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Paypal comprises 0.2% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $13.15 on Friday, hitting $191.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,012,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.56 and its 200 day moving average is $146.96. The firm has a market cap of $247.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.