George Kaiser Family Foundation Takes $515,000 Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. CoStar Group makes up about 0.2% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in CoStar Group by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $18.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $826.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.83 and a beta of 1.05. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $939.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $804.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $692.26.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.25.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

