George Kaiser Family Foundation Trims Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

George Kaiser Family Foundation reduced its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for about 0.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,766,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,407 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $74,459,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 30.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,442 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,530,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,771,000 after purchasing an additional 732,578 shares during the period. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 2,182,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 458,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 778,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,207. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAAY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

