Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Shares Up 7.7%

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.71. 3,062,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 1,674,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $961.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.58 million. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

