Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Million

Brokerages expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to post sales of $2.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Haymaker Acquisition reported sales of $144.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year sales of $137.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $147.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $339.07 million, with estimates ranging from $156.10 million to $435.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Haymaker Acquisition.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:OSW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. 429,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,379. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $345.88 million and a PE ratio of 16.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

