Healthcare Value Capital LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Healthcare Value Capital LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 9.8% of Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.01. 8,737,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,441. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.