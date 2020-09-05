HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 231.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 113,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 283.1% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $148.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,198,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,615. The company has a market cap of $393.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.